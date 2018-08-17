Zoe’s Kitchen agrees to takeover deal

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) announces that it will be be acquired by privately-held Cava Group for $12.75 per share.

The deal will give restaurant operator Cava a total of 327 restaurants in 24 states throughout the U.S.

The acquisition of Zoës Kitchen will be financed through a significant equity investment in CAVA led by Act III Holdings, the investment vehicle created by Panera founder Ron Shaich.

Shares of Zoe's are under a trading halt. The restaurant stock closed at $9.56 yesterday.

Source: Press Release