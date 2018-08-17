Evolus granted approval of DWP-450 by Health Canada

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) announces that Health Canada has granted approval of DWP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients under 65 years of age.

The first marketing approval for Evolus’ DWP-450 product candidate represents a major milestone achievement for the company. Evolus will market DWP-450 in Canada through its partner Clarion Medical Technologies, Inc.

Evolus has also resubmitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA and submitted a MAA to the EMA.

The Company expects to launch DWP-450 in the U.S. in Spring 2019 and expects an opinion from the CHMP by Q12019. If the CHMP provides a favorable opinion, the Company expects MAA approval in 1H2019.