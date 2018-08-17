CBRE revamps structure, reshuffles management

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is reorganizing around three global segments -- advisory services, global workplace solutions, and real estate investments -- instead of by geographic region, and is appointing business leaders to reflect that change.

Jack Durburg, previously Americas CEO, is promoted to a new position, global chief operating officer.

Mike Lafitte is now global CEO of advisory services. Daniel Queenan becomes global CEO of real estate investments, and William Concannon continues to serve as global CEO of global workplace solutions.

The new structure becomes effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Source: Press Release

