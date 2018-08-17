Bank of America fires off two-notch downgrade on Coty

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to an Underperform rating in a two-notch move from Buy.

"We no longer hold this view as tenable, as inconsistent execution and mounting disruption across mass beauty weigh on COTY’s ability to drive a turn in its Consumer Beauty division, while tough comps in Luxury and Professional create a high bar for FY19," reads the BAML note.

The firm sees both earnings and multiple risks ahead for Coty.

Shares of Coty are inactive in the premarket session. Coty is down 42% YTD.