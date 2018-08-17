Wex is talking with lenders about repricing, boosting financing

Wex (NYSEMKT:WEX) says it's working with some prospective lenders to increase commitments by up to $25M for its tranche A term loan and by up to $150M for its revolving credit line.

It's also seeking to extend the maturity date of the loans, to reduce the interest rate for its revolving credit, and to modify the leverage ratios for determining the applicable interest rate on the tranche A term loan, as well as to modify certain other financial covenants.

Source: Press Release

