Zoe's Kitchen +33% after go-private deal

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) comes off its trading halt to run up 33.30% to $12.69 following its takeover announcement.

The enterprise value of the deal is $300M.

Cava Group has agreed to pay to the Company a $17M termination fee if the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances and the merger does not occur. The parties expect the merger to close in Q4.

Shares of Zoe's are trading just $0.06 short of the $12.75 offer price from Cava.

