Zion Oil -42% as investors left dangling

Zion Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) -42.7% premarket as investors react to yet another delay in learning whether the company will produce oil in any commercial quantities.

Financial Times, which has penned articles critical of the company, says the latest press release was filled by ambiguity except for one key paragraph addressing whether its Megiddo Jezreel #1 well has been "successful" so far: "The answer is no. The drilling and testing on this well was much more costly than we expected, and as of today cannot be considered commercially successful."

With $5.9M on the balance sheet at the end of Q2 and testing costs of ~$1.6M per month, ZN "has cash in the bank to continue its testing for a few months yet," FT's Jamie Powell writes. "Whether shareholders will be willing to keep funding Zion's wildcatting efforts beyond the next quarter, however, is another matter."