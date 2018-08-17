Google admits unauthorized location tracking

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) clarifies its “Location History” description on its website, admitting that the feature continues to track users even if the setting was disabled.

The admission follows an AP report revealed that several Google apps and websites store user location data even if Location History is turned off.

Google now says “some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps.” The message previously said: “With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored.”

Google statement to AP: “We have been updating the explanatory language about Location History to make it more consistent and clear across our platforms and help centers.”

