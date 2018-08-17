Pacton to acquire 100% of the shares in Drummond East Pty Ltd

Pacton Gold (OTCPK:PACXF) has entered into a Share Sale Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Drummond East Pty Ltd. from Impact Minerals Limited (OTC:IPPTF) for C$325K and issuing to Impact 2,125K company's common shares.

Impact will be entitled to receive a discovery bonus of C$500K if Pacton publishes measured, indicated, or inferred gold resources of over 250,000 ounces on the Property.

The company will enter into a Minerals Royalty Deed with Impact whereby Impact will receive to a 2% net smelter royalty in respect of the Property.