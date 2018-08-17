Delcath updates shareholders on key advancements

In a letter to shareholders, Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) President & CEO Jennifer Simpson, Ph.D., MSN, CRNP reviews key developments in the business:

Phase 3 study of Melphalan/HDS in hepatic-dominant ocular melanoma now single-arm and will enroll at least 80 subjects, expected to be completed in June 2019. The clinical endpoints have been modified to reflect the single-arm design.

The Phase 3 ALIGN study of Melphalan/HDS in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma currently has three sites open for enrollment, with more to come online where appropriate.

$50M rights offering will fund the two studies and regulatory filings. The deadline for participation is August 27.