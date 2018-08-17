SJW rejects California Water's revised bid, supports Connecticut Water

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) rejects California Water's (NYSE:CWT) revised proposal to acquire it for $70/share in cash, saying Connecticut Water's (NASDAQ:CTWS) previous $70/share offer "provides substantially greater benefits for customers, all employees and local service area communities."

SJW says CWT’s revised bid would not permit shareholders to share in benefits that would come from a combination with CTWS, "including the opportunity to realize the long-term benefits of increased scale, enhanced financial strength and geographic diversity [and] the expected continued payment of robust dividends over time."