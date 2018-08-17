Citi tags J.C. Penney as $0.50 stock

How low can you go on J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)?

Citi says below $1.00 as it sets the price target bar on J.C. Penney at a Street-bottom $0.50 after taking in yet another weak quarter of numbers from the retailer.

J.C. Penney's misfortunes arrive with various pockets of the retail sector showing vibrant consumer spending.

LeveragedLoan.com reports that JCP's high yield debt has plunged into distressed territory.

JCP -2.56% premarket to $1.71 after a 27% walloping yesterday.