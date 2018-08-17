Citi tags J.C. Penney as $0.50 stock

How low can you go on J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)?
Citi says below $1.00 as it sets the price target bar on J.C. Penney at a Street-bottom $0.50 after taking in yet another weak quarter of numbers from the retailer.
J.C. Penney's misfortunes arrive with various pockets of the retail sector showing vibrant consumer spending.
LeveragedLoan.com reports that JCP's high yield debt has plunged into distressed territory.
JCP -2.56% premarket to $1.71 after a 27% walloping yesterday.
Sector watch: Strong earnings from Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) send its shares up 8.9% in premarket trading, while Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is 1.7% higher and Macy's (NYSE:M) trades flat. Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is up 1.1% early to cut into yesterday's sharp post-earnings drop.
