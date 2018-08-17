Xeris Pharmaceuticals and OHSU conducts artificial pancreas clinical trial using Xeris’ liquid glucagon

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announces that Jessica Castle, M.D., an associate professor of medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine and OHSU Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center in Portland, is conducting a clinical trial with a dual-hormone artificial pancreas using Xeris’ ready-to-use liquid glucagon to evaluate a new closed-loop algorithm.

The purpose of this study is to determine whether a dual hormone artificial pancreas using Xeris’ liquid glucagon with an exercise detection algorithm outperforms both single hormone artificial pancreas and a low glucose suspend algorithm. Study results are expected in 1H 2019.