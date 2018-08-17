FDA puts partial clinical hold on Mateon study of OXi4503 in blood cancers

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN) reports that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its OX1222 study evaluating OXi4503, combined with chemo agent cytarabine, in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Specifically, the action pertains to the higher 12.2 mg/m2 dose following two reports of potential dose-limiting toxicities in cohort 6, one patient experiencing hypotension shortly after treatment and another experiencing acute hypoxic respiratory failure about two weeks after treatment. Both recovered after intervention.

The study will continue in the 9.76 mg/m2 arm. Additional data from this group will need to be evaluated before the higher dose group is resumed.