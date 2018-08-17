Nokia up after 5G mobility test with Verizon

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) shares are up 1.2% premarket after it and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) lay claim to another 5G milestone, the first transmission of a 3GPP New Radio 5G signal to a receiver in a moving vehicle with sector handoffs.

That test took place at Nokia's New Jersey campus and followed a number of outdoor data sessions on 5G New Radio.

The vehicle achieved seamless handoff of its signal between two 5G radios.

“Unlike some of the incremental 5G technology announcements we’ve seen lately, tests like the one we conducted are significant advancements in the development of 5G technology,” says Verizon's Bill Stone.