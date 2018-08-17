Deere drops as costs squeeze margins

Deere (NYSE:DE) slightly trims earlier premarket losses, now -2.4% after saying it will cut costs and raise prices in response to higher raw material and logistics expenses.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann says production cost pressures are offsetting strong agriculture volumes, which resulted in a low-teens incremental margin for the quarter.

J.P. Morgan’s Ann Duignan says shares could drop due to "disappointing" margins in the company's agriculture and turf segment, DE’s largest business, contributing 70% of 2017’s annual revenue.

But DE says demand in its construction and farming markets is strong, as “Replacement demand for large agricultural equipment is driving sales even in the face of tensions over global trade and other geopolitical issues."

DE predicts overall sales of farm and construction equipment will rise by ~30% for the year ending Oct. 31, up from $33.7B in the previous year.

On watch are peers AGCO, CNHI, LNN, TWI, TTC.

