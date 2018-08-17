IZEA reports significant new contract wins

IZEA <<IZEA>> secured a high six-figure influencer marketing services contract to support a product launch for a new Fortune 200 client.

The company also signed a number of six-figure contracts earlier in the quarter for a variety of clients including a Fortune 10 retailer, a Fortune 100 healthcare company, and Fortune 1000 software company.

“We believe our Q3 managed services bookings will show a meaningful improvement over the previous quarter,” commented Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “We are approximately halfway through Q3 and have already booked 90%+ of what we did in managed services bookings for the entirety of Q2. In addition to managed services, we also expect to see the benefit of SaaS and marketplace spend from our acquisition of TapInfluence in late July. From a sales perspective, July 2018 was our best July in the history of the company, with managed services bookings up 153% year over year.”