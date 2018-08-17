When bookrunners collide

Chinese EV startup NIO (NIO) is going public just as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) looks to go private.

While there's plenty of debate on both electric vehicle companies, one thing that seems certain is that some Wall Street firms are going to profit off the action.

Nio has Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS and Wolfe Capital Markets listed as bookrunners for its NYSE-listed IPO - while Tesla has Goldman and Silver Lake as advisors for the go-private path and has worked with Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank in the past.

Outside of Wall Street, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are early backers of Nio and could profit if the company were to become a mainstream player in China. On the Tesla side, a successful leverage buyout would lead to huge investment banking fees for the firms that shoulder in on the deal.

Early NIO IPO preview

