FTC approves DXC's Molina Medicaid buy; DXC UK cutting staff

The Federal Trade Commission grants antitrust clearance for DXC Technology’s (DXC +1.3% ) purchase of Molina Medicaid Solutions from Molina Healthcare (MOH).

The transaction was announced on June 27. DXC is paying $220M after certain adjustments.

In other DXC news, The Register reports that the company has asked field service technicians to volunteer to leave their jobs or “we may need to move to compulsory redundancy.”

The message came from Peter Hands, DXC UK and Ireland VP of the Deliver organization.

The Register sources weren’t sure on the number expected to leave or to be terminated.

DXC’s Deliver head Steve Hilton recently departed and last week Mike Klaus, head of the Application Services unit, exited.

DXC had 170K employees as of April 2017 and was down to at least 150K last month, though rumors put the number towards 135K.

