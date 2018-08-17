U.S. could sanction China over Iran oil, State Department official says

The Trump administration is prepared to impose sanctions on all countries that buy Iranian oil after November's deadline, including China, says Brian Hook, the newly appointed special representative and chief of a new Iran Sanction Group at the U.S. State Department.

China repeatedly has said it will not comply with U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and some analysts say it could increase Iranian imports, but Hook says the U.S. would issue waivers to countries that have made efforts to scale back Iranian purchases.

India and South Korea, two of Iran's biggest customers, have been trying to cut their own purchases from Iran in order to receive a waiver.

