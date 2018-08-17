America's Car-Mart +18% after earnings

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shoots up 17.7% after posting Q2 numbers ahead of expectations.

Average retail sales price rose 6.1% to $11,015 during the quarter.

Gross profit margin edge up 20 bps to 41.6% of sales.

CFO update: "Our efficiencies are showing up in our sales volume productivity, which was up 5.7% for the quarter, and we were especially pleased with the same store revenue growth of 12.1%. The average sales price increased 6.1% due to more sales of SUV’s and trucks coupled with an increase in vehicle purchase costs which in turn results in higher selling prices. Charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables remained flat and our collections as a percentage of average receivables increased to over 13% for the quarter."

Previously: America's Car-Mart beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Aug. 16)