Stocks cool after yesterday's gain; Turkish lira resumes decline

The major market averages are roughly flat in the early going, as stocks pause after yesterday's big move; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% , France's CAC -0.5% and Germany's DAX -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% but China's Shanghai Composte -1.3% .

In earnings news, Deere ( -1.7% ), Nvidia ( -4% ) and Applied Materials ( -9.9% ) are all sharply lower after issuing below-consensus guidance; conversely, Nordstrom +9.6% after beating earnings estimates and raising guidance.

Sector movement is very limited, with no group up or down more than 0.3%; the energy sector ( +0.3% ) is among the top-performing groups, underpinned by WTI crude oil +1% at $66.13/bbl.

The Turkish lira is ~5% lower against the U.S. dollar, on track to end its three-day rebound but still well above the all-time low it struck on Monday.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields down, with the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.85%.