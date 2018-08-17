U.S. housing market may be shifting, say some real estate economists

U.S. homebuyer demand may be slipping a bit, according to some recent real-estate studies. Here's a roundup of some observations: "The housing market has tilted sharply in favor of sellers over the past two years, but there are very early preliminary signs that the winds may be starting to shift ever-so-slightly," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. Year-over-year price growth rate for U.S. home sales has been dropping for five straight months and hasn't been this low since September 2016, says Redfin. According to Redfin:

Median home sale price in July at $307,400 fell 1.4% from June; Number of homes sold at 277,100 fell 8.2% from June. Months of supply at 2.7 is up 0.2 M/M and median days on the market rose 1 to 35. 28% of homes on the market in July had a price drop, the largest share on record since Redfin began tracking this metric in 2009, and a 3.2 percentage-point increase over last July; homes with price drops typically peaks each year in July or August.

Median sales price of 54 metro areas $250,575, down 3.1% from June. Four metro areas saw Y/Y price declines including Wilmington/Dover,DE, and Trenton, NJ; Months supply of inventory increased to 2.9 from 2.7 in June, 42 of the 54 metro areas had a Y/Y drop in inventory.