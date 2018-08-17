U.S. housing market may be shifting, say some real estate economists

U.S. homebuyer demand may be slipping a bit, according to some recent real-estate studies. Here's a roundup of some observations:
"The housing market has tilted sharply in favor of sellers over the past two years, but there are very early preliminary signs that the winds may be starting to shift ever-so-slightly," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas.
Year-over-year price growth rate for U.S. home sales has been dropping for five straight months and hasn't been this low since September 2016, says Redfin.
Median home sale price in July at $307,400 fell 1.4% from June;
Number of homes sold at 277,100 fell 8.2% from June.
Months of supply at 2.7 is up 0.2 M/M and median days on the market rose 1 to 35.
28% of homes on the market in July had a price drop, the largest share on record since Redfin began tracking this metric in 2009, and a 3.2 percentage-point increase over last July; homes with price drops typically peaks each year in July or August.
Median sales price of 54 metro areas $250,575, down 3.1% from June.
Four metro areas saw Y/Y price declines including Wilmington/Dover,DE, and Trenton, NJ;
Months supply of inventory increased to 2.9 from 2.7 in June, 42 of the 54 metro areas had a Y/Y drop in inventory.
About 14% of all listings across the U.S. had a price cut in June 2018, its latest data, up from a recent low of 11.7% near the end of 2016.
Since the beginning of the year, the share of listings with a price cut increased 1.2 percentage points, the greatest January-to-June increase ever reported, and more than double the January-to-June increase last year.
U.S. home values rose 8.3 percent over the past year, and Zillow expects home value growth to slow to a 6.6 percent appreciation rate by this time next year.
"In some markets the combination of ascending home prices, limited affordable inventory, and this year’s higher rates are curtailing homebuyer demand,” says Freddie Mac's chief economist, Sam Khater.
Homebuilder ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW
Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD
