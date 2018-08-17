Adtalem Global Education slides 16.5% post Q4 results

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE -16.5% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 1.4% Y/Y to $319.8M.

Segment revenue: Medical & Healthcare $201M (+4.1% Y/Y); Professional Education $45.3M (+13.6% Y/Y); Technology & Business $74.3M (-10.3% Y/Y) & Home Office & Other -$0.9M (-26.1% Y/Y).

Segment expenses: Medical & Healthcare $152.9M (+0.5% Y/Y); Professional Education $32.7M (+13.4% Y/Y); Technology & Business $60.7M (-4.6% Y/Y) & Home Office & Other $8.4M.

Adj. operating income: Medical & Healthcare $48.25M (+12.5% Y/Y); Professional Education $12.97M (+17.3% Y/Y); Technology and Business $14.9M (-23% Y/Y) & Home Office & Other -$9.1M (+31.6% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $430.7M (+79.2% Y/Y) & outstanding bank borrowings were $300M (+140% Y/Y).

~531,000 shares of common stock were repurchased during Q4 at an average purchase price of $47.87 for a total of $25.4M.

Q1 Outlook: Revenue ~+1% Y/Y; Adj. operating costs to be flat to up 1% Y/Y.

2019 Outlook: Revenue +3-4% Y/Y; Capital spending $70-75M; effective income tax rate 18-19%.

