ChinaNet Online +15% after top line doubles in Q2

ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) is up 15.2% after a Q2 report where it doubled revenues but showed a wider loss mainly due to impairment charges.

Revenues were up 114.5% overall and search engine marketing and data service revenue rose 142%. But operating loss swelled to $8.3M from a year-ago loss of $8.3M, as operating expenses grew to $9.3M from $2.1M. And net loss widened to $9.5M from a loss of $0.8M.

Excluding impairment charges, operating expenses actually fell by 5.8% to $2M.

"As we sustain the growth trajectory of our search engine marketing and data service business, we will also increase our investments in the future development of blockchain applications," says COO George Chu.

Cash and equivalents came to $5.1M, up 72% from Dec. 31.

