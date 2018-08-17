Cheniere approved to feed first gas to Corpus Christi LNG plant

Cheniere Energy's (LNG +0.4% ) request to feed the first gas into its new liquefied natural gas facility in Corpus Christi, Tex., is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which means the company will be able to produce the first commissioning cargo by Q4 or sooner.

Train 1 at the facility will become the first LNG export terminal in Texas and the third in the U.S.; Cheniere’s terminal at Sabine Pass, La., with four operational trains, is the first and largest LNG facility in the country with capacity of 18M metric tons/year.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, DCNG, GAZB