More on Golden Ocean Q2 results

Golden Ocean (GOGL +3.6% ) reports Q2 revenues of $140.9M, +41% Y/Y primarily due to 24.3% increase in average TCE rates to $15,215 per day.

Operating margin compressed 866bps to 17.8%; however adjusted EBITDA margin improved ~850bps to 38.4%

The fleet consists of 78 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of ~10.7M dwt.

The company ends the quarter with $231.5M in long term debt, and ~$250M as cash balance.

In August 2018, GOGL divests Golden Eminence, a Panamax vessel, to an unrelated third party for $14.7M; also, signs contracts to install exhaust gas scrubbers on 16 Capesize vessels and options for 9 additional installations.

