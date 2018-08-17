More on Lifeway Foods' Q2 results

Lifeway Foods (LWAY +1.4% ) reports Drinkable Kefir other than ProBugs net sales fell 14.9% to $20.72M in Q2.

Gross margin rate squeezed 380 bps to 25.4%.

“We’re very excited to roll out our new plant-based, dairy-free Plantiful across the country this fall, leveraging the strength of the Lifeway brand while satisfying the cravings of many consumers looking to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets. Mintel research shows that U.S. non-dairy milk sales have grown approximately 61% in the past five years. This bodes well for our Plantiful, which provides the great taste consumers have been missing with other dairy-free options,” said CEO Julie Smolyansky.

