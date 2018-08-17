Fannie Mae takes rosier view of U.S. economic growth thanks to business spending

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) now sees U.S. economic growth at 3.0% this year, up from its prior view of 2.8% on the premise that inventory restocking will more than make up for slowing consumer spending growth.

Trade policy remains a key downside risk.

Sees 2.3% growth in 2019 as fiscal policy impacts (i.e., tax cuts) fade and monetary policy tightens.

The faster-than-expected growth in Q2 is likely to lead to businesses restocking inventories, Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research Group says in its August report.

One weak spot: housing. “Housing continues to drag on growth due to lackluster homebuilding activity, home sales, and brokers’ commissions; and its overall weakness likely reflects continuing inventory shortages, rather than a decline in demand," says Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan.

Sees consumer spending growth moderating in Q3.

Sees Fed hiking rates twice more this year, with the next increase coming in September.

