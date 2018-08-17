Google could launch its answer to Echo Show for the holidays

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) could launch its answer to Amazon’s Echo Show later this year, according to Nikkei and 9to5Google sources.

The “smart speaker equipped with a display” will have a front-facing camera, two microphones, a screen at least the size of Lenovo Smart Display’s 10-inch LCD, and might have a battery. The speaker will support Google Assistant commands.

Pegatron, a Taiwanese company that’s also one of Apple’s partners, will handle the fabrication.

Google’s plans could include shipping some 3M units in the months after the speaker unveiling. Amazon only shipped 315K Echo Show units last year, according to Canalys data.

Google’s new product should hit the market before the holiday season.