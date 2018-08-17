More on RISE Education's Q2 results

RISE Education (REDU -2% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 32.4% Y/Y to $45.4M, with student enrollment up by 67.3% Y/Y to 14,419.

Revenues from educational programs $39.1M (+29.9% Y/Y); Franchise revenue $5M (+20.9% Y/Y) and Other revenues $1.3M flat.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 160 bps to 54.4%; operating margin was flat at 19.2% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 45 bps to 25.2%.

Q2 Operating expenses increased by 26.5% Y/Y to $16M, with selling & marketing at $7.6M (+25.6% Y/Y) and G&A at $8.4M (+27.3% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.2M for the quarter.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $164.2M as of June 30, 2018.

3Q18 Outlook: Revenue growth of 32-34% Y/Y (RMB343.2-348.4M).

