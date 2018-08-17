Nordstrom sized up after earnings beat

Wolfe Research weighs in on Nordstrom (JWN +11.3% ) following the department store's Q2 earnings beat, driven by a 4.0% increase in comparable store sales.

The firm notes that the +23% e-commerce comp implies that the store comp was still negative during the quarter.

Despite the hiked guidance, Wolfe is going to sit on the rally. "We remain sidelined as department stores undergo the margin-eroding shift to e-commerce over the longer-term and normalized compares become increasingly challenging to lap," updates the analyst tea, " WN must navigate the omnichannel shift where we believe operating margins may remain stagnant over a multi-year period. In reaction to the beat and raise, shares were +9% in after-market trading," adds the firm.