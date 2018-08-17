Viper Energy Partners upgraded to Buy at Stifel on Diamondback deal

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM +1.1% ) is higher after Stifel upgrades to Buy from Hold with a $42 price target, raised from $38, saying the MLP will be a significant beneficiary of parent Diamondback Energy's (FANG +0.6% ) acquisition of Energen.

Stifel's Timothy Howard sees the deal making FANG a stronger parent with a longer runway of organic production growth, a larger footprint to acquire third-party minerals, and an increased likelihood of a dropdown in the near term; the firm now models a dropdown in early 2019 related to EGN acreage.

While VNOM units have outperformed peers and the MLP group YTD, Howard foresees additional upside thanks to the acquisition.