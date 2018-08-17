Alcoa's Western Australia workers vote to continue indefinite strike

Alcoa (AA +1.1% ) workers in Western Australia vote to continue indefinitely their strike over job security issues, the Australian Workers Union says.

Alcoa says its sites have contingency plans to ensure continued operation during any walkout and reports no significant production impacts so far from the strike.

The union represents 1,600 of 3,500 workers at Alcoa's Wagerup, Pinjarra and Kwinana alumina refineries, which are able to produce ~8.8M metric tons/year, as well as its Huntly and Willowdale bauxite mines, and Bunbury and Kwinana ports.

