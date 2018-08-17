First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc. completes acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) has completed its acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation (OTCPK:NBCT).

The data processing conversion and merger of the two banks is scheduled to begin following the close of business on November 9, 2018.

In accordance with the definitive agreement, ~3.9M shares of First Interstate Class A common stock were issued.

First Interstate expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share.

Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P. served as financial advisor, and Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to First Interstate.

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as financial advisor and Witherspoon Kelley served as legal counsel to Northwest.