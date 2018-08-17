Gilead continues selloff, down 3%

Gilead Sciences (GILD -3.2% ) slips on below-average volume. Shares have retreated 5% since the company reported the departure of CMO Andrew Cheng, M.D., Ph.D. on Tuesday after the close. He was a company veteran, joining in 1999 to lead the HIV/AIDS program.

Another veteran, Diana Brainard, M.D. was promoted to SVP, HIV and Emerging Viral Infections to assume some of the duties of Dr. Cheng.

Also, attorney Gregg Alton was appointed Chief Patient Officer and will assume some of Cheng's duties as well.