Goldman: Stick with Sony, Nintendo amid Chinese license issue

A reported freeze on Chinese game licensing doesn't affect Buy ratings on Sony (SNE +1.2% ) and Nintendo (NTDOY +2% ), Goldman Sachs says in a look at various Japanese videogame makers' exposure to China.

Those game companies have "exceptionally low profit exposure" to the Middle Kingdom, Goldman says, with a key exception -- Nexon (NEXOF -4.7% ), which draws nearly half its revenue from China's Tencent (TCEHY +1.1% ). "At this stage we see no real evidence that regulations are being tightened or that the operating environment is changing dramatically," the firm says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, other makers who saw a decline in the wake of the reported Chinese freeze have low exposure, Goldman says, including Bandai Namco (OTC:NCBDY), Square Enix (SQNNY -7.8% ), Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY), and Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY).

Goldman's keeping a Neutral rating on Nexon.

