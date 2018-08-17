Uber opening safety tech center in Brazil

Uber (UBER) plans to open a $64M center in Brazil to develop tech to improve rider and driver safety in the region.

The plans include a way for drivers to accept cash, a payment method rapidly expanding in popularity in Latin America.

The investment will come over five years and fund an office with around 150 tech specialists. The office will be in Sao Paulo, where Uber provides more rides than anywhere else in the world.

The development center itself will open by the end of this year.

