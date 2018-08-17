Eurozone annual inflation at 2.1% in July

Eurozone annual inflation increased to 2.1% in July, confirming the rate was above the ECB target close to but below 2.0%.

The ECB aims to end a bond purchasing program by the end of the year and has signaled a possible interest rate hike next year.

Core inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food prices rose by 1.3% Y/Y.

Estonia, Latvia, and Belgium saw the highest price increase, while the Greece and Ireland saw the smallest price increases.

Source: Investing.com

