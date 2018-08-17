Cardtronics +8.6% after SunTrust boosts price target

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) jumps 8.6% after SunTrust analyst Andrew Jeffrey lifts his price target to $45 from $35, saying the off-premise ATM provider will increase in value as the number of bank ATMs declines.

Number of ATMS owned by the 10 biggest U.S. banks has fallen by 11% from 2012 to 2017, Jeffrey says. CATM is the largest off-premise ATM operator in the U.S.

The Federal Reserve expects cash in circulation to increase; thus, if people get less cash from banks, they'll turn to other providers.

