More on Yatra Online's Q1 results

Yatra Online (YTRA +1.9% ) reported Q1 adj. revenue increase of 24.8% Y/Y to $29.8M and net loss of $4.6M.

Revenue from Air ticketing $18.33M (+18% Y/Y); Hotels and packages $7.71M (+20.5% Y/Y) and Others $3.76M (+94.1% Y/Y).

Q1 Adj. EBITDA loss decreased by 33.3% Y/Y to $5.59M compared to $8.9M a year ago; and loss from operations was $10.3M, compared to $14.2M a year ago.

Q1 Gross bookings were up by 37.1% Y/Y, with air ticketing at $355.53M (+40.2% Y/Y) and Hotels & packages at $59.69M (+21.2% Y/Y).

Total air passengers booked 2.63M (+26.3% Y/Y); Stand-alone hotel room rights booked 597k (+23.5% Y/Y) and packages passenger travelled 50k (-6.6% Y/Y).

Company has cash and cash equivalents and term deposits of $86M as of June 30, 2018.

