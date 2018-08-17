FERC allows construction on 77-mile portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows EQT Corp. (EQT, EQM) to restart construction on 77 miles of the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in West Virginia, calling it the best option to diminish potential environmental impacts of partially completed work.

FERC halted construction earlier this month after a federal appeals court vacated permits for where the project would cross a national forest in Virginia; EQT argued it should be allowed to restart work on the first section of the pipeline to prevent soil erosion.

FERC agreed, saying 80% of the trees along the first section already had been felled and stopping construction would "result in significant areas being subject to erosion and soil movement for an indeterminate period, possibly negatively affecting plant and wildlife habitat and adjacent water bodies."