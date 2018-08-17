South Crolina Electric & Gas Company announces debt offering

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G), a principal subsidiary of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has sold total of $700M principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds, consisting of $300M of 3.50% Series due August 15, 2021 and $400M of 4.25% Series due August 15, 2028.

SCE&G intends to apply the net proceeds from the sale of the bonds to pay $550M of First Mortgage Bonds with a maturity date of November 1, 2018 and may also used to repay borrowings under a credit agreement and other short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.

It is anticipated that these bonds will be issued on August 17.