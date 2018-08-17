Restaurant same-store sales stay positive

Restaurant same-store sales edged up 0.5% Y/Y in July as the industry stayed on a positive trend line, according to data from TDn2K.

Higher guest spending helped offset the 1.8% decline in comparable traffic during the month.

"While expectations are for restaurant spending to continue to expand slowly, the risks appear to be on the side of a moderation in demand as we go into 2019ined," says TDn2K economist Joel Naroff.

