Deere turns bright green on encouraging 2019 outlook

Deere (DE +3% ) reverses earlier losses, gaining as much as 3.7% after saying farm economic conditions for 2019 have strengthened for several crops such as corn, wheat and cotton; as a result, DE sees total cash receipts for its large agriculture sales for 2019 to be higher than for 2018.

During its earnings conference call, DE said that given anticipated commodity prices and input costs, it expected net returns per acre for major crop farmers and large agriculture customers to come in higher in 2019 than in 2018.

Peers AGCO (AGCO +2.9% ) and CNH Industrial (CNHI +1.5% ) also have turned green alongside DE.

Source: Bloomberg First Word