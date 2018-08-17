U.S. relying on domestic investors to buy more T-bills: WSJ

The U.S. government's borrowing has risen by $500B, while foreign holdings of debt are roughly flat. The result is: U.S. investors, so far, are financing all of this year's increase in the federal government's borrowing, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Foreign demand for debt at U.S. government bond auctions is the weakest since 2008, even as yields on Treasury securities rise to multiyear highs, the WSJ says.

Lower foreign demand is mainly due to two issues: