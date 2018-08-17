Total U.S. rigs, oil rigs both flat in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count finished flat at 1,057 after surging by 13 last week, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The count of active oil rigs and gas rigs also came in unchanged at 869 and 186 respectively, with two rigs still classified as miscellaneous.

September WTI crude oil currently +0.2% at $65.60/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI