Uber could expand to two more East African countries

Uber (UBER) could expand into two more East African countries before year’s end through its Chap Chap business.

Uber first piloted its low-cost Chap Chap service in Nairobi. Chap Chap started with 300 fuel-efficient Suzuki Altos and now has over 100 more vehicles operating in the capital city.

In Kenya, Uber competes with Taxify, Mondo Ride, and Little, operating in partnership with telecom Safaricom.

The company didn’t name the potential countries for the Chap Chap expansion.

