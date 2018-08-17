The Information: U.S. investors valuing Tencent Music at up to $30B

U.S. investors agree to buy private Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) Music stock from earlier shareholders at a valuation between $28B and $30B, according to The Information. The valuation jumped from $11.5B in December.

Tencent Music’s 2018 revenue could amount to less than half of Spotify’s <<SPOT)>> projected $6B.

Tencent Music pulled in about $290M in net income last year.

