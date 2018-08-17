Japan's manufacturers most confident in seven months despite trade war worries: Reuters Tankan

Japan's core consumer inflation rate likely rose 0.9% Y/Y in July, from 0.8% in June but due mostly to rising energy costs rather than robust demand.

Subdued wage and price growth have forced the Bank of Japan to extend its massive stimulus program despite the rising risks of the policy, such as the hit to bank profits from near-zero rates.

The BOJ last month conceded that inflation will miss its elusive 2 percent target until early 2021 and took steps to make its policy framework more sustainable.

Real wages rose at their fastest pace in more than 21 years in June, offering policymakers some hope that consumption will gain momentum and encourage firms to hike prices, however, some companies are indeed raising prices as they see their margin hit by labor shortages, fueled by solid economic growth and a shrinking working-age population.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP